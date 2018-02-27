DPS investigating fatal crash in Wood County, 2 people killed

DPS is investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Wood County on Monday.

Yesterday around noon, DPS troopers responded to the two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-37, just north of the city of Quitman.

DPS says the preliminary crash investigation reveals that James Vollie Davis, 67, of Winnsboro, was traveling south on SH-37 while Katherine Kay Cameron, 72, of Quitman was traveling north on SH-37. For an unknown reason, Davis crossed into the northbound lane where he struck Cameron.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene by Wes Criddle, his body was taken to Lowes Funeral Home in Quitman. Cameron was transported to ETMC-Quitman were she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The crash remains under investigation.

