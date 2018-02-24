Power outages reported across East Texas

Power outages have been reported in parts of East Texas, as we continue to keep an eye out for severe storms.

As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, outages are as follows:

SWEPCO, is reporting about 550 customers without power in Bowie County, about 80 in Franklin County, about 200 in Gregg County, 1,100 in Morris County, 16 in Smith County and 30 in Titus County.

Oncor is reporting about 12 outages in Smith County.

Check outages in your area:

+See a map of SWEPCO outages here.

+See a map of Oncor outages here.

+See a map of Upshur Rural outages here.

+See a map of Houston County Co-op outages here.

+See a map of Rusk County Electric Co-op outages here.

+See a map of Wood County Electric Co-op outages here.

This story will continue to update as more details of power outages in different areas become available.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.