Wreck clear on I-20 in Gregg County

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

Longview Fire responded to a wreck Thursday morning on I-20. 

The wreck is now clear. It was reported just before 9:30 on I-20 at Exit 595-A in the eastbound lane.

Non-life-threatening injuries were reported. 

