Tyler Police: Missing 11-year-old found safe

UPDATE: Tyler police say a missing 11-year-old child has been found safe and unharmed.

The department released this statement:

"Tyler Police located Aviona Sowells at 11:52 p.m. in the complex of 2911 Shiloh Road. She was located safe and returned to her family."

PREVIOUS STORY:

Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl in Tyler.

The call first came in around 7:20 Monday night from the Park at Shiloh Apartments on Shiloh Road by the girl's Grandmother.

Aviona Sowells was last seen taking out the trash, wearing a multi-colored dress.

She never returned.

Police are currently searching the area for the missing girl.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Aviona Sowells, please contact the Tyler Police department immediately at 903-531-1000.

