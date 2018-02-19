Tree limbs knock out power to Police Department

Hundreds of East Texans are without power tonight in White Oak.

According to Swepco, 663 people are without power.

This includes the White Oak Police Department.

According to a social media post, they ask that you please call 911 in an emergency.

The police department phones lines are currently down.

KLTV has reached out to Swepco to find out why so many people in one area are without power.

According to Peter Main with Swepco, tree limbs were on a line and crews are in the process to remove them and repair the power lines.

Main says, power is expected to be restored by 11:30 this evening.

