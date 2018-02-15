Shooting outside Longview business leaves one dead, one hospitalized

Police responded to the scene of a shooting in Longview on Thursday night.

The shooting occurred at 103 West Loop 281, in front of Planet Beach Tan, according to Sgt. Shane McCarter with Longview Police Department.

Sgt. McCarter confirmed that a 911 call was received by dispatchers just before 7 p.m. about a disturbance. Four minutes later, he says, they received a call about a shooting at that location.

Two people were involved, though only one had a weapon. Sgt. McCarter tells us a man is dead at the scene and a woman has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. As of 10 p.m. Thursday, she was in surgery at a local hospital. He says her injuries are life-threatening.

The identities have not yet been released.

