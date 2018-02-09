Kari's Law sent to White House after early morning vote

The U.S. House voted by voice just before sunrise on Friday to give final approval to H.R. 582-- Kari's Law.

The bill heads to the White House on what would have been Kari Hunt's 36th birthday.

Kari's Law is legislation that will require multi-line telephone systems to allow direct-dialing of 911 services. The legislation now goes to the White House for President Donald Trump’s signature or veto.

The namesake of the bill, Kari Hunt, was murdered by her estranged husband in a Marshall hotel room in December 2013. Hunt’s daughter, then 9 years old, attempted to dial 911 but was unable to reach an outside line because the multi-line phone required a “9” to be dialed first. Since then, Hank Hunt, her father, has worked to get laws passed at state and federal levels after promising his granddaughter that what happened to her will never happen to another child.

Separate versions of the bill were passed last year in the U.S. House and Senate, with a committee combining the two versions into a single bill.

The bill that passed the U.S. House Friday morning included an amendment with technical changes.

