Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this evening. Highs in the mid 60s

Friday will conclude the work week with mostly cloudy conditions. There is a small chance for rain, especially during the second half of the day. Highs will peak in the mid 60s.

The weekend will bring increased rain chances. There is a decent chance for showers throughout the day on Saturday. Temperatures will reach the low 60s for most. A cold front will pass through the area Saturday, and as it moves towards the east, the rain will follow. Cooler air will pour in behind it, and highs on Sunday will only reach the mid 40s for most. A few showers are expected to be left over on Sunday.

Temperatures will try to make a comeback during the next work week. Monday will have highs in the upper 50s, and throughout the week, highs will climb back into the 60s. Rain will continue to be a possibility. Valentine's Day will be a soggy one for many. Smaller rain chances come on Thursday.

