SFA basketball knocks off McNeese

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KLTV) -

Thanks to knocking down 15 three-pointers, the Stephen F. Austin men's basketball team picked up a road win over McNeese on Thursday night by a score of 99 to 95.

Five players scored in double-figures and both Kevon Harris and Shannon Bogues had 18 points.

