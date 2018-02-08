Carthage football program receives national recognition

Speaking of being recognized. We know the Carthage football program is one of the best in the state. But now the bulldogs can say they are among the elite nationally as well.



Maxpreps and the Army National Guard made a trip to East Texas this afternoon to honor the back to back Class 4A Division I1 state champions. Head coach Scott Surratt and company are apart of the Tour of Champions and received the National Guard National Ranking Trophy.

After winning it all this year, the Bulldogs have won six state titles in the last 10 years.



