Women's Fund of Smith County awards thousands to local nonprofits

The Women's Fund of Smith County has awarded $298,457 in grants to local nonprofit programs which benefit women and children in Smith County.

Close to two hundred Women's Fund members and guests gathered on February 8 to present the 2018 annual grants.

The awards began with a grant of $33,875 to the East Texas Symphony Orchestra for its Carnegie Hall Link Up Music Education Program expansion.

The second grant was presented to Christian Women’s Job Corps for planned renovation and expansion of services at its new location. The $64,582 grant will provide for functionality upgrades at its new facility.

Habitat for Humanity of Smith County was awarded the third grant of $100,000 for its Women’s Health and Safety Initiative which seeks to help women in our community who do not have the means to repair or maintain their homes.

The final grant of $100,000 was awarded to The Mentoring Alliance in support of its Boys & Girls Clubs of East Texas Middle School Pilot Program at Boulter Middle School. Through this after-school program, at-risk middle school youth learn from role models and grow academically and emotionally.

“This is incredible,” says Kevin East, President of the Mentoring Alliance. “These middle school students that we get to serve day in and day out know that women like these here in the Women's fund have invested their money into them and in a sense its saying to them that they're valuable that they believe in them and that they have a great future ahead of them."

The Women’s Fund has given over $1.4 million in cumulative grants since 2009.

“It's very empowering for all of us to come together raise up our support, and raise up our neighbors,” says Beth Filla, who serves on the grant committee. “It's like a ship on the water, as the water rises everybody rises so the more we can impact our committee and strengthen our nonprofits the better off we all are."

The next Women’s Fund of Smith County grants process will begin with a seminar for area nonprofits in May.

