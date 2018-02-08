Highway 43 near Karnack road repair may take a while

Recent heavy rainfall caused a partial washout of a highway. It happened at Key Creek and Highway 43 between Marshall and Karnack Tuesday night.

TXDOT crews are working on repairs, and are using something different to direct one-lane traffic.

The TXDOT crew has made a lot of progress repairing the washout. For a couple days they’ve been filling the hole and bringing in rock to stabilize the embankment. Key Creek became a torrent eating away at the earth until the box culvert became dangerous to cross.

That of course forced all traffic into one lane while repairs are made.

Brandi Clark lives in Karnack and says the wait isn’t that bad.

“Since we know it’s here we leave a little bit early,” Clark said.

Brad Berning is working in the area and is also level headed about taking turns on the road.

“It’s the price we pay for progress today. These roads don’t last forever,” Berning stated.

Evelyn Anderson-Mitchell thinks it’s not that bad.

“You have to leave home just a little bit earlier if you knew in advance tha they were here, but otherwise it’s okay,” she said.

And it wasn’t a flagger telling people when they could go. It was a stoplight; Two actually, one at each end.

“I kind of like the stoplight to be honest,” Clark offered.

“But I do like the idea of this stoplight, instead of having a man out there with a stop sign,” Berning agreed.

“I think it’s perfect because you see way ahead before you get there and it gives you plenty of time to slow down,” Anderson-Mitchell stated.

There is a problem since the Josey Ranch driveway is in the middle of one-lane traffic. They have to wait for traffic going the right direction and follow it out or there could be a collision. So it’s all a matter of patience, as Tommy Coleman of Caddo Lake found out.

“Uh, you get..I got to go,” Coleman said pointing at the green light.

“You got to go,” I confirmed.

“Thank you, sir,” he said pulling away.

“Thanks, man,” I said.

Hopefully everyone remains patient. The road may be one lane for a while. The culvert was put in in 1934 and it needs a little TLR: Tender loving repair.

TXDOT says they’ll be hiring a contractor to finish the work, and the road could be one lane for several weeks. They also say Highway 43 is one of the older roads in the district.

