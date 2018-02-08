Longview crews responding to abandoned house on fire on N. Third Street

Crews are responding to a structure fire in Longview.

According to a tweet by the Longview fire department, the fire is located on the 800 block of N. Third Street.



Officials said that a Longview police officer was in the process of a traffic stop when someone ran up to the officer's car, telling him that a building nearby was on fire. The officer checked it out, and kicked the door open, finding the interior of the abandoned house on fire. The fire department was notified and they arrived at the scene to battle the blaze.



Officials said that there was a lot of trash on the floor and it looked as if that was what was on fire, and spreading.



No one was inside the house at the time.

KLTV has a crew responding to the scene.

