Smith County Sheriff's Office raids illegal game rooms

Crews are responding to a structure fire in Longview.More >>
Crews are responding to a structure fire in Longview.More >>
Though most of the major hunting seasons have ended in East Texas, the problem of poaching, or hunting out of season, continues to happen.More >>
Though most of the major hunting seasons have ended in East Texas, the problem of poaching, or hunting out of season, continues to happen.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff's Office performed an undercover raid at several game rooms.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff's Office performed an undercover raid at several game rooms.More >>
Longview officials are responding to a wreck with injuries.More >>
Longview officials are responding to a wreck with injuries.More >>
The U.S House of Representatives today is scheduled to give final approval on Kari’s Law today, and if approved the bill will be delivered to the president’s desk.More >>
The U.S House of Representatives today is scheduled to give final approval on Kari’s Law today, and if approved the bill will be delivered to the president’s desk.More >>