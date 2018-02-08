Longview officials responding to wreck, W Loop 281, Bill Owens

Longview officials say the wreck is no longer blocking traffic.

The wreck reportedly occurred at W. Loop 281 and Bill Owens Parkway Thursday afternoon.

According to police, both vehicles were traveling eastbound on the loop. One of the vehicle's rear-ended the other when a light turned green.

The wreck caused minor damage to the vehicles.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes if possible.

