Tyler police arrest suspect in robbery, CDs, t-shirts stolen, clerk injured

Tyler police have arrested a man for the gas station robbery that occurred in Tyler Wednesday night.

Cornelius Andre Brown, 37, of Tyler was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated robbery after officers located his vehicle in the 1000 block of Park Street. Brown had evidence taken from the robbery in his possession and confessed to the crime.

On Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. Tyler police responded to the Valero in the 2200 block of WSW Loop 323. Brown reportedly entered the store, stole several music CD's and t-shirts and then ran out of the store. He fled the scene in a Mitsubishi sedan.

The clerk ran after the suspect and was able to get some of the items back, however, the clerk's hand was slammed in the suspect's door before Brown was able to drive away. Ther clerk was taken to the hospital and treated for a fractured hand.

Brown was taken to the Smith County Jail. His bond has been set at $100,000. Brown also had three outstanding traffic warrants totaling with bonds totaling $1,300.

