ETX man steals wallet from hospital, uses stolen card at Walmart

Sulphur Springs Police is asking for the public's help identifying a thief.

Police say a male was captured on surveillance footage at Christus Mother Frances Sulphur Springs Hospital on Wednesday just after 11 a.m. He walked around the campus and eventually entered the wound care portion of the hospital stealing a wallet from a desk drawer that was inside a medical workers purse.

He was then seen on camera at Walmart in Sulphur Springs where he used the victim's stolen credit card to purchase items.

If you recognize the suspect you are asked to call the Sulphur Springs Police at 903 885-7602 and ask for Detective David Gilmore.

