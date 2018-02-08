Senator John Cornyn pushes to pass disaster relief bill for Texas

John Cornyn, United States Senator for Texas, pushes for Passage of Disaster Relief Bill for Texas.

The revised disaster relief legislation included funding for Hurricane Harvey recovery. He has encouraged his colleagues to quickly pass it.

Cornyn stated, "Helping Texans recover and rebuild has been my top priority, and I'm now urging my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and in both Houses to pass this critical relief bill as soon as possible."

He has worked with Dr. Carson to accelerate the allocation of the funds. Congress also passed a tax relief bill for those individuals and small businesses that sustained financial hardship because of Hurricane Harvey.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers helped to prevent future damage by prioritizing projects for coastal protection.

The senator mentions that there is more work to be done and challenges still remain.

The supplemental appropriations bill that is being considered will include $89 billion in disaster relief, which is $8 billion more than the House passed.

