Girl shot in face released from hospital, CPS takes custody of three kids

A spokeswoman with Child Protective Services has confirmed they have taken custody of a 21-month-old girl who was shot in the face on Monday.

Shari Pulliam said the agency also took custody of two boys who were living in the home in the Payne Springs area.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said criminal charges are likely, but the law does not allow him to make an arrest until a seven-day period has passed for this particular offense.

The 21-month-old girl, who was originally reported to be 18 months old, was shot in her face at a home on Albany Drive. She was taken to a hospital in Gun Barrel City, then to Children’s Hospital in Dallas.

Pulliam said the girl has been released from the hospital and is doing well. All three children have been placed in foster care.

http://www.kltv.com/story/37449787/criminal-charges-expected-after-18-month-old-shot-in-face

