One arrested after Smith County raid of illegal gambling operations

The Smith County Sheriff's Office performed an undercover raid Thursday morning at several gaming establishments. One person is now in custody.

The raid uncovered an illegal gambling operation at two businesses, owned by the same person. One person was arrested just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

The Minute Stop Valero gas station in Smith County, as well as the Express Beer and Wine store, were both raided by officials.

Smith County officials are also going to the residence of the business owner for financial records.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office, DA office, and State police were all involved in the investigation.

