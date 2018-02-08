Drug bust in Longview leads to three arrests

Law enforcement officers found a plethora of drugs at a Longview home during a drug bust Wednesday.

The Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit and the Longview Police Department's Special Investigations and Apprehensions Unit served a narcotics search warrant at the 1000th block of Annette Drive.

A search of the home resulted in finding and seizing 84.8 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, cash, and a loaded handgun.

The search led to the arrest of three- Brenda Carol Smith, 51, David Ray Click, 59, and Paul Douglas Cash, 35.

Smith and Click, both from Longview, were arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Cash, also from Longview, was arrested for a class C misdemeanor warrant and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

According to the Longview Police Department, all three were transported to the Gregg County Jail.

