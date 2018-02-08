Gregg County man sentenced to 8-years for aggravated sexual assault of a child

A Longview man was sentenced to eight years in prison after a Gregg County Jury found him guilty on a charge of aggravated assault of a child.

James O. Gilmore, 59, was sentenced Feb. 6, 2018 in Judge David Brabham’s courtroom of the 188th District court.

Judicial records show Gilmore was arrested for the crime committed over a span of two months, from September 2016 to November 2016.

Records also show Gilmore has three days of jail credit as he enters his eight-year sentence.

KLTV has reached out to the District Clerk's office for further comments.

