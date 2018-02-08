WATCH LIVE: U.S. House slated to vote on Kari's Law

The U.S House of Representatives today is scheduled to give final approval on Kari’s Law today, and if approved the bill will be delivered to the president’s desk.

The Communications Commission is tasked with enforcement for those failing to comply with the law.

That vote is scheduled today. When voting happens, you can watch it live here.

Rep. Louie Gohmert is planning to speak on the floor of the U.S. House about the legislation named for Kari Hunt, a young mother killed in December 2013 by her estranged husband in a Marshall hotel room. Hunt’s daughter, then 9-years-old, tried calling 911 but couldn’t get an outside line because the multi-line system required an extra digit to reach an outside line.

Hank Hunt, Kari’s father, promised his granddaughter that what happened to her would never happen to another person. Hunt began a grassroots movement, asking lawmakers to regulate multi-line phone systems and make 911 more accessible.

If signed by the president, Kari’s Law would amend the Communications Act of 1934 to require businesses using multi-line phone systems to allow for direct dialing of 911 for emergency services. Changes would be required within two years of the date of the bill’s enactment. The Federal

Versions of Kari’s Law were passed in each chamber of Congress last year, and a committee was assigned to hammer out the differences. The U.S. House passed the amended version in January and sent it to the U.S. Senate, where an amendment was added upon approval. Procedures call for the bill to be sent back to the U.S. House for re-approval with the amendment added.

PREVIOUS STORY: Kari's Law passes U.S. Senate, heads to U.S. House for approval

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.