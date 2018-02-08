Elderly Tyler man severely burned in fire identified, in stable condition

The elderly man who was severely burned in Tyler, on Wednesday, has been identified.

Otis Brown suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns on over 50% of his body after his clothing caught fire on a space heater.

According to Tyler police, Brown is listed as stable and in comfort care at Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

On Wednesday, a call came in to police around 4 p.m. from a residence on Border Avenue. According to police, Brown was wearing a trench coat inside a residence. He is believed to have gotten too close to a space heater, and the coat he was wearing caught on fire.

Related: Elderly Tyler man severely burned after coat catches fire, being flown to Parkland Dallas

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.