Elderly Tyler man severely burned in fire dies from injuries

The elderly man who was severely burned in Tyler, on Wednesday, has died.

Otis Brown died, Thursday, at Parkland Hospital in Dallas from the injuries sustained to his body.

On Wednesday, a call came into police around 4 p.m. from a residence on Border Avenue. According to police, Brown was wearing a trench coat inside a residence. He is believed to have gotten too close to a space heater, and the coat he was wearing caught on fire. Brown suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns on over 50% of his body.

Related: Elderly Tyler man severely burned after coat catches fire, being flown to Parkland Dallas

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.