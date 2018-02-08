Judge rules no new trial for ETX man serving 10 year sentence for death of Tyler woman

A man serving a 10-year prison sentence in the death of a 20-year-old Tyler woman has been denied a new trial.

James Fulton, 42, of Bulverde was in Judge Jack Skeen's courtroom Thursday for a hearing. Judge Skeen approved a motion Wednesday for a new attorney for Fulton. However, Judge Skeen ruled Thursday afternoon that he would not allow a new trial for Fulton.

A jury sentenced Fulton to 10 years in prison on a charge of criminally negligent homicide on Dec. 1, the maximum punishment he could have received.

Haile Beasley, died following a wreck in May of 2016 on West Grande Boulevard. Police said at the time that Beasley was driving eastbound on Grande, when Fulton drove into oncoming traffic, hitting her car head-on.

Fulton told officers that he had consumed two beers while at a local restaurant, according to police. He was let go from the scene after field sobriety tests determined he was not intoxicated. Tyler police say they did not request that blood be drawn from Fulton at the time of the crash, but an officer conducted several field sobriety tests on Fulton at the scene. Police say that based on the results of the test, officers determined he was not intoxicated.

