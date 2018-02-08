ETX man serving 10 year sentence for death of Tyler woman requesting new trial

The U.S House of Representatives today is scheduled to give final approval on Kari’s Law today, and if approved the bill will be delivered to the president’s desk.More >>
Law enforcement officers found a plethora of drugs at a Longview home during a drug bust Wednesday.More >>
A Longview man was sentenced to eight years in prison after a Gregg County Jury found him guilty on a charge of aggravated assault of a child.More >>
The elderly man who was severely burned in Tyler, on Wednesday, has been identified.More >>
