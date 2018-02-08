Kilgore police on scene of multi-vehicle wreck on FM 349, US 259

Kilgore police are on scene of a multi-vehicle wreck.

The wreck reportedly occurred on FM 349 between US 259 Business and US 259 bypass, according to Kilgore police.

The road is closed at this time and traffic is being diverted.

Injuries are reported. The extent of those injuries is not known at this time.

