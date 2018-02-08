Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny and cool. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! A chilly start this morning with temperatures near freezing and some patchy fog has developed across parts of East Texas. This afternoon will be mostly sunny and near average with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s. A few clouds overnight and not as cold. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s by morning. Partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow with a slight chance for rain late in the day. Temperatures Friday will reach the lower 60s by afternoon. Cloudy and rainy this weekend with likely chances for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will move through early Sunday morning. Temperatures ahead of the front on Saturday will reach the lower 60s but will fall into the 40s behind the front on Sunday with blustery north winds. Next week looks to start off with clouds and chances for rain, so keep the umbrella handy.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.