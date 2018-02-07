Police officer dies after shooting, negotiations continue with s - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Police officer dies after shooting, negotiations continue with suspect

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Richardson Police Department) (Source: Richardson Police Department)
RICHARDSON, TX (KLTV) -

An officer who was shot in a suburb of Dallas on Wednesday night has died, police have confirmed.
 

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m., as the officer was responding to a disturbance call at the city's Breckinridge Point Apartments. A civilian was also shot during the incident. No word on the civilian's condition has been released.

Richardson Police held a press conference to inform the public what is happening in the area; officers say the suspect, a male, is still firing shots while barricaded. Police instructed residents of the apartment complex to shelter in place. 

(Video shared by WFAA)

At least one DPS helicopter is overhead, according to officials at the scene. 



According to WFAA in Dallas, the officer was taken to Medical City Plano. It is unknown if the civilian was transported there, as well. 

The shooter fled, and he is  said to be inside an apartment, and officers are negotiating with him. 

A resident of the complex named Brooke has shared what she is seeing and hearing via her Twitter feed. She said police were calling out to the suspect to let them help, and then she heard another shot.

She also confirmed that she continued to hear police work to negotiate with the shooter. 

Another woman expressed her sadness over the shooting, and said she could hear the helicopters overhead.

As late as 11:10 p.m. local time, after the announcement was made that the officer had died, Twitter user Brooke tweeted that she was hearing shots again.

