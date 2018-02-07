Police officer dies after shooting, negotiations continue with suspect

An officer who was shot in a suburb of Dallas on Wednesday night has died, police have confirmed.



We are confirming that we have lost one of our own. Our officer is deceased. We are not identifying him at this time. We ask for your prayers during this tragedy. Thank you. — Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) February 8, 2018

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m., as the officer was responding to a disturbance call at the city's Breckinridge Point Apartments. A civilian was also shot during the incident. No word on the civilian's condition has been released.

Richardson Police held a press conference to inform the public what is happening in the area; officers say the suspect, a male, is still firing shots while barricaded. Police instructed residents of the apartment complex to shelter in place.

(Video shared by WFAA)

At least one DPS helicopter is overhead, according to officials at the scene.

We are working an active shooter scene at apartments, North Star and Renner. Officer shot responding to disturbance. One civilian also shot. EB Renner closed. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/cu7o2H3QZ4 — Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) February 8, 2018





According to WFAA in Dallas, the officer was taken to Medical City Plano. It is unknown if the civilian was transported there, as well.

The shooter fled, and he is said to be inside an apartment, and officers are negotiating with him.

UPDATE: Richardson officer shot @ Breckinridge Point Apts. taken to Medical City Plano. Police attempting to negotiate with shooter inside complex. pic.twitter.com/oRv3F0j6xP — WFAA (@wfaa) February 8, 2018

A resident of the complex named Brooke has shared what she is seeing and hearing via her Twitter feed. She said police were calling out to the suspect to let them help, and then she heard another shot.

Yes we are safe. We are two building over. Police keep asking “if you are okay let us know, we want to help you! We are in this together this is not the end” then we heard one shot. — ?BROOKE?? (@Tekilla_killa) February 8, 2018

She also confirmed that she continued to hear police work to negotiate with the shooter.

Yes. Police are trying to negotiate with whoever is inside. They keep repeating “please let us know if you are hurt, this is not the end, we want to help you” — ?BROOKE?? (@Tekilla_killa) February 8, 2018

Another woman expressed her sadness over the shooting, and said she could hear the helicopters overhead.

Helicopters circling. I can see them from my house. Usually this area is very quiet. Sad to know a Richardson police officer was shot tonight just a few minutes from my house. — Dr. Janet Johnson (@janetnews) February 8, 2018

As late as 11:10 p.m. local time, after the announcement was made that the officer had died, Twitter user Brooke tweeted that she was hearing shots again.

More gun shots. I’m literally shaking... why is this happening??? — ?BROOKE?? (@Tekilla_killa) February 8, 2018

