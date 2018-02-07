CDs, t-shirts stolen in Tyler gas station robbery that injured clerk

A Tyler gas station was robbed Wednesday night, and all that was taken was CDs and t-shirts.

It happened just after 7:30 at the Valero gas station on West Southwest Loop 323.

Tyler police said that a man entered the store, grabbed CDs and t-shirts, then took off running. They said the clerk ran after the suspect and got some of the items back. However, the clerk's hand was slammed in the suspect's door before taking off.

The clerk is being taken to the hospital to get checked out. Tyler Police are currently looking for the suspect.

Make sure to stay with KLTV for the latest developments.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.