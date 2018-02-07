CDs, t-shirts stolen in Tyler gas station robbery that injured clerk

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced a new set of policy proposals aimed at enhancing resident's safety when it comes to sex-trafficking and human trafficking-related crimes.More >>
A Tyler gas station is robbed Wednesday night, and all that was taken was CDs and t-shirts.
The Smith County Commissioners have approved a new K9 for Smith County Precinct 1. Zena is a three-year-old Dutch Shepherd. Her handler will by Deputy Constable Derick Holman.
A massive fire has reduced a large East Texas home to ashes.
Cherokee County jail has been on lockdown for six days because of the flu virus.
