Governor Greg Abbott announces new policy to combat sex-related crimes

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced a new set of policy proposals aimed at enhancing residents' safety when it comes to sex- related and human trafficking-related crimes.

Governor Abbott announced the new public safety proposal on Tuesday. It’s aimed at preventing, protecting, punishing, and "making Texas a safe place."

Included in the plan are proposals to combat sex and human trafficking, change reporting protocols for sexual misconduct in the workplace, an enhanced system to crack down on improper student-teacher relationships, and ending the backlog of sexual assault evidence kits.

"There are more than 10,000 rape kits that have evidence that could lead to the conviction of someone who committed the crime,” says Abbott. “Yet those kits have gone untested, and so what I want is the State of Texas to spend the money to test every single one of these rape kits."

Abbott says this evidence will help get the wrongdoers off of the street so that they are unable to victimize anyone else.

Another part of the governor’s policy aimed at stopping repeat offenders is a "do-not-hire" registry for school employees who have been convicted of or placed on deferred adjudication for improper relationships with students.

"We need to get these teachers who are having sexual relationships with students out of the school system altogether,” says Abbott. “We want to create this do-not-hire list and make sure that every superintendent, administrator, and principal across the state of Texas has it."

Abbott added a promise to East Texans.

"I'm going to do everything I can as governor to make sure that East Texas is as safe as possible,” says Abbott. “So you can go about your lives living with safety and happiness and raising families with the same type of safety and security that I had as a kid growing up in Longview.”

Included in Governor Abbott's plan is the requirement that sexual misconduct in the workplace be reported to law enforcement, not just higher ups and enhancing the penalties for human traffickers.

To read the full plan, click here.

