Governor Abbott’s “Preventing, Protecting, Punishing” Plan

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced a set of policy proposals aimed at combating sex and human trafficking, strengthening reporting protocols for sexual misconduct and harassment in the workplace, closing gaps in the law to crack down on traffickers and working to end the backlog of sexual assault evidence kits.

