Longview man pleads guilty to distributing cocaine

A Longview man has entered a guilty plea in federal court three months after his indictment for cocaine distribution.

Court records show Ledarian Dearsey Dentrell “Pee Wee” Pickron, 29, entered a plea of guilty in a federal courthouse in Tyler for a charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base. He faces between five and 40 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

Anthony was arrested on the charge on Nov. 7. His co-defendant, Terry Anthony, pleaded guilty to the same charge on Feb. 1.

According to the text of the indictment, the duo distributed 85.4 grams of cocaine on Dec. 19, 2016, on Owing Avenue in Longview.

Previous story: http://www.kltv.com/story/36815746/two-etx-men-indicted-on-federal-charges-for-distributing-cocaine

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.