Tyler native killed during Hurricane Harvey relief efforts honored by district, featured on Inside the NFL

A sports facility at a Houston area school will be named after a Tyler native coach killed during Hurricane Harvey

The Clear Creek Independent School District announced through a Facebook post that the Board of Trustees passed a recommendation to name a building after Ruben C. Jordan.

This decision was made in order to honor Jordan’s legacy who, in August 2017, was swept away by flood waters caused by Hurricane Harvey as he was helping others secure their safety.

The announcement was also made during an 'Inside the NFL' episode.

A date for the dedication ceremony will be announced soon, according to Clear Creek ISD.

Previous story:

Tyler native killed in Hurricane Harvey, memorial to be held Saturday

