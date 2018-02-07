Elderly Tyler man severely burned after coat catches fire, being flown to Parkland Dallas

Several agencies in Tyler responded to a report of a person on fire Wednesday afternoon.

A man in his nineties has suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns on over fifty percent of his body after his clothing caught fire on a space heater, Tyler police confirm. He is being flown from ETMC Tyler to Parkland in Dallas as a result of his burns.



The call came in at around 4 p.m. from a residence on Border Avenue. According to police, the elderly man was wearing a trench coat inside a residence. He is believed to have gotten too close to a space heater, and the coat he was wearing caught on fire.

Police say the man ran around the house and then ran outside, where people nearby were able to help put out the fire while awaiting EMS. He was taken by EMS to ETMC, and was said by police to have been badly burned but still alive. Doctors at ETMC then decided to fly him to Parkland Hospital in Dallas for treatment at the burn unit there.



Tyler Fire Engine 4 also responded to the scene of the fire.



