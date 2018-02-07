Tyler men indicted for robbing victims at gunpoint, stealing drugs, firearm

Two Tyler men have been indicted for engaging in an organized criminal activity.

Devonte Antoinne Black, 23, was arrested in Dec. for his involvement in an aggravated robbery which occurred at the Fox Run Apartments, located in the 2600 block of SSE Loop 323 on Nov. 14.

Black along with his accomplice Dikembi Spencer, 19, are accused of robbing the victims at gunpoint, and stealing a pound of marijuana and a firearm.

Spencer was also indicted for engaging in an organized criminal activity.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of both Black and Spencer after the robbery.

Black was arrested on Dec. 4 in Tyler. Spencer was arrested on Dec. 22.

Both remain in the Smith County Jail on $250,000 bond a piece.

