Man in prison for wreck which killed Tyler woman seeking new trial

A man serving a 10-year prison sentence in the death of a 20-year-old Tyler woman is requesting a new trial.

Judge Jack Skeen today approved a motion for a new attorney for James Arthur Fulton, 42, of Bulverde.

Court records show James Arthur Fulton, 42, of Bulverde, will be appearing in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom Thursday at 9 a.m. to make the motion.

A jury sentenced Fulton to 10 years in prison on a charge of criminally negligent homicide on Dec. 1, the maximum punishment he could have received.

Haile Beasley, died following a wreck in May of 2016 on West Grande Boulevard. Police said at the time that Beasley was driving eastbound on Grande, when Fulton drove into oncoming traffic, hitting her car head-on.

Related: ETX man given maximum sentence for fatal wreck that killed Tyler woman

Related: Family reacts after man given maximum sentence for wreck that killed their daughter

Related: Trial for man charged with criminally-negligent homicide in death of Haile Beasley begins

Related: Jury finds ETX man guilty in wreck that killed 20-year-old Tyler woman

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.