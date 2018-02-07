Smith County Precinct 1 introduces new K9 officer

The Smith County Commissioners have approved a new K9 for Smith County Precinct 1. Zena is a three-year-old Dutch Shepherd. Her handler will by Deputy Constable Derick Holman.More >>
A massive fire has reduced a large East Texas home to ashes.
Cherokee County jail has been on lockdown for six days because of the flu virus.
The recent death of a toddler has prompted two North Texas women to push for better laws to protect children, but an East Texas attorney says it could be difficult to pass.
Bus safety is always a number one priority for transportation directors at any school district, and at Gilmer ISD experienced drivers went through some of the worst scenarios imaginable.
