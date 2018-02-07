Tyler woman accused of exposing child to cocaine

A Tyler woman is in jail and accused of exposing her 1-year-old child to cocaine.

Sheikaila Timon Wright, 23, is charged with state-jail felony endangering a child. She was arrested on the charge on Jan. 31 and she is being held on a $50,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit released Wednesday, the investigation started on Nov. 28, after the child tested positive to cocaine and marijuana exposure.

The affidavit states the child had been around other people, but Wright was the only one who also tested positive for the same drugs.

Wright never admitted to smoking cocaine around her child.

Tyler Police obtained a warrant for Wright’s arrest on Jan. 9.

