Document details original criminal charge for Tyler man accused in deputy’s hand injury

A Tyler man in jail and accused in the injury of a Smith County deputy is also accused of exposing his son to methamphetamine.

According to an arrest affidavit, the investigation into Tyler Shane Kennedy, 28, began on Jan. 18, after he gave permission to have his son drug tested. After the test came back positive, Kennedy agreed to take a urine test but refused a hair follicle test. The urine test came back negative.

On Feb. 1, a detective interviewed the mother of Kennedy’s son, who said she did not know how Kennedy tested positive for meth. The affidavit states Kennedy admitted to taking his son over to some friends’ house and that he knew they smoked meth. He then admitted he was there when the friends smoked meth, but that his son was not there, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states he admitted to refusing the hair follicle test because he knew it would be positive for meth. He then tried to explain the drug tests results by saying the mother’s uncle and another friend smoked meth at his home.

The sheriff’s office obtained a warrant for Kennedy’s arrest on Monday, the same day deputies arrested him.

During that arrest in the 19200 block of Rocky Lane, deputies claimed there was a scuffle between them and Kennedy when they tried to arrest him and a deputy’s hand went through a plate glass window.

The deputy needed a tourniquet for the injury.

Kennedy is being held on an $802,500 bond.

Previous Story: Smith County sheriff deputy assaulted

Previous Story: Smith County deputy injured after being pushed through window while apprehending suspect

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.