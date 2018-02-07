Longview Fire Department contains structure fire at Tidwell Tire

Firefighters with the Longview Fire Department kept a small fire at Tidwell Tire from spreading from other parts of the business Tuesday.

According to a press release on the City of Longview website, fire crews from the Longview Fire Department responded to 923 W. Marshall Street for a commercial structure fire that broke out at Tidwell Tire. When the firefighters got to the scene, they found a small fire in the office area.

The press release stated that it is believed that the fire was started by a piece of equipment plugged into an electrical outlet.

"The fire department was able to contain the fire to the room of origin and prevent further damage to the other areas of the business," the press release stated. "There were no injuries reported at this incident."

