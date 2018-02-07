Overnight fire destroys home in Marshall, no one injured

Marshall fire crews were dispatched early Wednesday morning to a house fire.

The fire occurred at a home in the 4600 block of Forest Trail just before 4:30 a.m.

According to the city of Marshall, firefighters were initially able to to make an interior attack, however, say due to the fire's intensity they were unable to extinguish the blaze. All available Marshall fire units were called to fight the fire.

All occupants were out of the house and no injuries were reported.

The fire is under control and is now being investigated.

Fire officials say preliminary reports indicated intense lightning in the area.

The fire damage to the 10,000 square foot home resulted in a total loss.

