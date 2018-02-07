National Signing Day: Who signed where - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

National Signing Day: Who signed where

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
EAST MOUNTAIN, TX (KLTV) -

EAST TEXAS (C/KTRE) - Talented players across the region will sign with their chosen colleges during National Signing Day.

PREVIOUS STORY: National Signing Day: Who 'early signed', who to watch for on Wednesday

Remember, nothing is official until the National Letter of Intent is sent to the university. Below, is a list of athletes and the school they are signing with.

Football

  • Jeremiah Davis, Lufkin, Texas - Stephen F. Austin State University
  • Kristopher Dike, Van, Texas - TCU
  • Tyree Wilson, from New London - Texas A&M University 
  • JaCourtney Calvin, Lufkin, Texas - Texas State
  • Xavius Fulton, Athens, Texas- Trinity Valley Community College
  • DaRyan Williams, Nacogdoches, Texas- Stephen F. Austin State University
  • Keaontay Ingram, Carthage, Texas- University of Texas
  • Ja' Christopher Gardner, Tenaha, Texas- Trinity Valley Community College
  • Kam Williams, Athens, Texas- to transfer from Trinity Valley Community College to University of the Incarnate Word
  • DeWaylon Ingram, Carthage, Texas - Sam Houston State
  • Chasen Hines, Marshall, Texas- Lousiana State University
  • Marje Smith, Marshall, Texas- Baylor University
  • Kameron King, Marshall, Texas- Southern Mississippi University
  • Cortez Hurd, Marshall, Texas- Southern Arkansas University
  • Eddie Silas, Marshall, Texas- Concordia University
  • Selah Smith, Marshall, Texas- Concordia University
  • JaQuan Jackson, DeKalb, Texas- Northwestern State University
  • Mike Scott, Athens, Texas- Transfer from Trinity Valley Community College to Oklahoma State.
  • Jonathan Shepherd, Kilgore, Texas- Oklahoma State
  • Tevailance Hunt, Texarkana, Texas- Texas Christian University
  • Dee Bowens, Carthage, Texas- Sam Houston State University
  • Kelly Ashton, Eustace, Texas- Southeastern University
  • Clifton Johnson, Eustace, Texas- Southeastern University
  • Judd Miller, Malakoff, Texas- Trinity Valley Community College
  • A'Darius Carter, Longview, Texas- Southeastern Oklahoma State University
  • Malik Jackson, Lufkin, Texas- University of Louisiana Monroe
  • Isaiah Phillips, Lufkin, Texas- University of Louisiana Monroe
  • Darren Woodson, Lufkin, Texas- Victor Valley
  • Savon Fields, Lufkin, Texas- Victor Valley
  • Max Quick, Lufkin, Texas- Stephen F. Austin State University
  • Quynton Cole, Lufkin, Texas- Texas A&M Kingsville
  • Hunter Hollis, Lufkin, Texas- Northeastern State Oklahoma University
  • Josh McDowell, of Jacksonville, Texas- Houston Baptist University

Women's Soccer

  • Taylor Webb, Lindale, Texas- University of Central Arkansas
  • Ashley Walker, Lufkin, Texas- Louisiana Tech University

Baseball

  • Cory Strawn, Eustace, Texas- Ranger College.

