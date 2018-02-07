National Signing Day: Who signed where

East Texas News Weekend airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also on Sunday at 10 p.m. East Texas Now airs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., from noon to 4 p.m. and from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Watch Good Morning East Texas every weekday from 4:30-7 a.m., East Texas MidDay at 11:30 a.m., East Texas News at 4 and 5 p.m. and KLTV 7 News at 6 and 10 p.m. GMET Weekend airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. East Texas News Weekend airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also on Sunday at 10 p.m.
EAST TEXAS (C/KTRE) - Talented players across the region will sign with their chosen colleges during National Signing Day.
And you can also watch live coverage here.
Make sure you have downloaded the free Red Zone app to keep up with the latest on signing day as it happens. You can also watch the action on East Texas Now all day long, on KLTV.com and KTRE.com, as well as easttexasnow.live.
PREVIOUS STORY: National Signing Day: Who 'early signed', who to watch for on Wednesday
Send us photos of your student signing. We’d love to share that. Just tweet @RedZoneETX and hashtag #ETXSigningDay that’s hashtag #ETXSigningDay or you can message us on the Red Zone Facebook page. You can also email us at webstaff@kltv.com.
Remember, nothing is official until the National Letter of Intent is sent to the university. Below, is a list of athletes and the school they are signing with.
Henderson QB @Traepenny is ready to run the triple option for @UNMLoboFB! #ETXSigningDay #bEASTtexas pic.twitter.com/LWCLBlhsFC— Justin Woodard (@JDWoodard7) February 7, 2018
We're starting to see more and more images of multiple athletes signing all across East Texas.— The Red Zone (@RedZoneETX) February 7, 2018
Email it to sendit@kltv.com,https://t.co/LvIJvZZtRL pic.twitter.com/PmB7Dt0ZCC
Football
Women's Soccer
Baseball
