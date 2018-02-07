National Signing Day: Who signed where

East Texas News Weekend airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also on Sunday at 10 p.m. East Texas Now airs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., from noon to 4 p.m. and from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Watch Good Morning East Texas every weekday from 4:30-7 a.m., East Texas MidDay at 11:30 a.m., East Texas News at 4 and 5 p.m. and KLTV 7 News at 6 and 10 p.m. GMET Weekend airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. East Texas News Weekend airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also on Sunday at 10 p.m.

EAST TEXAS (C/KTRE) - Talented players across the region will sign with their chosen colleges during National Signing Day.

And you can also watch live coverage here.

Make sure you have downloaded the free Red Zone app to keep up with the latest on signing day as it happens. You can also watch the action on East Texas Now all day long, on KLTV.com and KTRE.com, as well as easttexasnow.live.

PREVIOUS STORY: National Signing Day: Who 'early signed', who to watch for on Wednesday

Send us photos of your student signing. We’d love to share that. Just tweet @RedZoneETX and hashtag #ETXSigningDay that’s hashtag #ETXSigningDay or you can message us on the Red Zone Facebook page. You can also email us at webstaff@kltv.com.

Remember, nothing is official until the National Letter of Intent is sent to the university. Below, is a list of athletes and the school they are signing with.

Are you at a signing event? We want to see and share your photos!

We're starting to see more and more images of multiple athletes signing all across East Texas.

Are you at a signing event? We want to see and share your photos!



Email it to sendit@kltv.com,https://t.co/LvIJvZZtRL pic.twitter.com/PmB7Dt0ZCC — The Red Zone (@RedZoneETX) February 7, 2018

Football

Jeremiah Davis, Lufkin, Texas - Stephen F. Austin State University

Kristopher Dike, Van, Texas - TCU

Tyree Wilson, from New London - Texas A&M University

JaCourtney Calvin, Lufkin, Texas - Texas State

Xavius Fulton, Athens, Texas- Trinity Valley Community College

DaRyan Williams, Nacogdoches, Texas- Stephen F. Austin State University

Keaontay Ingram, Carthage, Texas- University of Texas

Ja' Christopher Gardner, Tenaha, Texas- Trinity Valley Community College

Kam Williams, Athens, Texas- to transfer from Trinity Valley Community College to University of the Incarnate Word

DeWaylon Ingram, Carthage, Texas - Sam Houston State

Chasen Hines, Marshall, Texas- Lousiana State University

Marje Smith, Marshall, Texas- Baylor University

Kameron King, Marshall, Texas- Southern Mississippi University

Cortez Hurd, Marshall, Texas- Southern Arkansas University

Eddie Silas, Marshall, Texas- Concordia University

Selah Smith, Marshall, Texas- Concordia University

JaQuan Jackson, DeKalb, Texas- Northwestern State University

Mike Scott, Athens, Texas- Transfer from Trinity Valley Community College to Oklahoma State.

Jonathan Shepherd, Kilgore, Texas- Oklahoma State

Tevailance Hunt, Texarkana, Texas- Texas Christian University

Dee Bowens, Carthage, Texas- Sam Houston State University

Kelly Ashton, Eustace, Texas- Southeastern University

Clifton Johnson, Eustace, Texas- Southeastern University

Judd Miller, Malakoff, Texas- Trinity Valley Community College

A'Darius Carter, Longview, Texas- Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Malik Jackson, Lufkin, Texas- University of Louisiana Monroe

Isaiah Phillips, Lufkin, Texas- University of Louisiana Monroe

Jeremiah Davis, Lufkin, Texas- Stephen F. Austin State University

Darren Woodson, Lufkin, Texas- Victor Valley

Savon Fields, Lufkin, Texas- Victor Valley

Max Quick, Lufkin, Texas- Stephen F. Austin State University

Quynton Cole, Lufkin, Texas- Texas A&M Kingsville

Hunter Hollis, Lufkin, Texas- Northeastern State Oklahoma University

Jacourtney Calvin, Lufkin, Texas- Texas State University

Josh McDowell, of Jacksonville, Texas- Houston Baptist University

Women's Soccer

Taylor Webb, Lindale, Texas- University of Central Arkansas

Ashley Walker, Lufkin, Texas- Louisiana Tech University

Baseball

Cory Strawn, Eustace, Texas- Ranger College.

Copyright 2018 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.