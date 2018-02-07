Burn ban lifted for Marion County - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Burn ban lifted for Marion County

MARION COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

The burn ban has been lifted for Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office posted the lifted ban on their Facebook page Wednesday morning.

Outdoor burning is once again permitted due to recent rainfall. 

