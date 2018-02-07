Water main break leaves several Winona residents without water

Several residents in the Winona area do not have running water due to a water main break overnight.

Officials say at the moment there is no estimated repair time on the crack that was discovered, but crews are working in the affected area at the moment.

It is estimated about 15 to 20 homes are affected and all are located north of Interstate 20.

A boil water notice was issued on Monday morning and was just rescinded Tuesday afternoon.

Due to the overnight water main break, city officials say once the system is back up a boil water noticed could possibly be issued again.

