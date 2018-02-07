Wednesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 40s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! Rain continues in southern counties but will be ending from north to south through the late morning and early afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies for much of the day with some clearing possible, especially in northern areas by late afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the north and temperatures will be chilly in the 40s much of the day. Overnight, as skies clear, temperatures will drop to near freezing. Mostly sunny tomorrow with lighter winds and temperatures back to near normal in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds increase again Friday afternoon with a slight chance for rain late Friday. Expect cloudy skies and a better chance for rain Saturday and into Sunday with the next cold front. Temperatures will warm into the lower 60s ahead of the front on Friday and Saturday but will plunge back into the 40s with blustery north winds Sunday. Mostly cloudy and cool to start early next week with more chances for rain with another cold front midweek.

