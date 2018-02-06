Smith County installs young 'Explorers' law enforcement class

The Smith County Sheriff's Office has installed its second class of Explorers.

The Explorer Post allows Smith County young adults, aged 14-20, who are interested in a career in the criminal justice system to receive first-hand experience and training from Smith County deputies.

Over the past year, Explorers have learned about many law enforcement related subjects, including traffic searches, building searchers, and active shooter response.

At Tuesday night's ceremony the first explorer officers, from last year’s class, were installed as well. Ranks awarded include captain, lieutenant, sergeant and corporal.

Lukas Wilkerson, the youngest Explorer was named captain. He says over the past year the program has taught him that being an officer is “all about teamwork.”

The Smith County Explorer post has also formed a color guard that has presented at several community events.

