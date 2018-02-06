Hundreds of East Texans without power Tuesday night

Hundreds of East Texans are without power Tuesday evening.

According to Swepco's website, more than 250 people are reporting no power in Longview, along Loop 281.

Near Gladewater, more than 40 outages are reported.

When it comes to Oncor, Tyler and the surrounding areas are reporting nearly 200 people without power.

No word on what caused these power outages.

