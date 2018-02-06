Do you know this man? Marshall Police are looking for him

Marshall Police are asking the public for help locating a wanted man.

Police say they are looking for 20-year-old Gregory Dewayne Worth.

Police say Worth is wanted on a felony probation warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity and on a bond forfeiture for deadly conduct; both from Harrison County.

Anyone with information about where Gregory Worth can be found is urged to call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

